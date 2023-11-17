Open Menu

Fine Of More Than Rs 0.5 Mln Collected On Violation Of One-dish, Time Restriction At Weddings

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Fine of more than Rs 0.5 mln collected on violation of one-dish, time restriction at weddings

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Implementation of one-dish and time restrictions at marriage lawns and banquet halls is being ensured in Bahawalpur through vigorous monitoring.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district are active in the field.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 598 marriage lawns and banquet halls from November 4 to November 16 and found violations of one dish and time restrictions at 12 places. A fine of more than Rs 0.5 million was received on the spot, one FIR was registered and 2 halls were sealed.

