Open Menu

Fine Of More Than Rs 1 Mln Collected For Overpricing, Hoarding In 12 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Fine of more than Rs 1 mln collected for overpricing, hoarding in 12 days

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown is underway against overpricing and hoarding to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown is underway against overpricing and hoarding to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are active in the field.

Price Control Magistrates are regularly visiting the fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables.

The price control magistrates are keeping track of the prices of essential food items in the markets from November 1- 12, they visited 14592 shops, carts, and other business points.

A fine of more than one million rupees was imposed on the spot for the violations. As many as 18 shops were sealed and 111 shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging.

Related Topics

Business Fine Sale Bahawalpur Price November Market From Million

Recent Stories

Religious leaders unite in urgent appeal for peace ..

Religious leaders unite in urgent appeal for peace in Gaza

10 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 3.8m from 147 defaulters on ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 3.8m from 147 defaulters on 61st day of recovery campaign

10 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur greets Hindu community on Diwali cele ..

Mayor Sukkur greets Hindu community on Diwali celebrations

10 minutes ago
 Privatization Minister holds meeting with managem ..

Privatization Minister holds meeting with management of HBFC

10 minutes ago
 Tribal police need to improve capacity, informatio ..

Tribal police need to improve capacity, information gathering system: Commission ..

10 minutes ago
 Emirates, flydubai lay big orders at Dubai Airshow

Emirates, flydubai lay big orders at Dubai Airshow

9 minutes ago
AC visited Dara bazaar

AC visited Dara bazaar

10 minutes ago
 Roadmap being prepared to boost agricultural expor ..

Roadmap being prepared to boost agricultural exports: Caretaker Punjab Minister ..

10 minutes ago
 WASA to conduct survey of marriage halls, marquees

WASA to conduct survey of marriage halls, marquees

22 minutes ago
 Police recovered abducted student

Police recovered abducted student

22 minutes ago
 Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach

27 minutes ago
 Officers of 38th MCMC meet Commissioner Bahawalpur

Officers of 38th MCMC meet Commissioner Bahawalpur

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan