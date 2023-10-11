Fine of more than Rs 11 mln recovered from power thieves since Sep 7

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A crackdown against power theft is underway in Bahawalpur under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa. MEPCO and district administration are jointly conducting the operation against power theft.

On October 10, as many as 15 instances of power theft were caught where more than 19000 units of electricity were stolen. As many as 15 cases were registered against culprits.

Since September 7, an overall theft of more than 547,000 units of electricity has been apprehended in 394 instances. A fine of more than Rs 11.276 million has been recovered and 394 cases registered.