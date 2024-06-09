Fine of more than Rs 1.3 million collected for overpricing

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has instructed active action in the field to eliminate profiteering and hoarding.

These directives were given in a meeting to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates in the committee room of the office.

The Price Control Magistrates were informed that a crackdown is underway in Bahawalpur district to eliminate profiteering and hoarding. From June 3 to June 8, the Price Control Magistrates conducted 10,392 inspections at shops and business centers.

For violations, the Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 1.373 million on the spot.

One FIR was registered, 5 shops were sealed, and 86 profiteers were arrested. Assistant Commissioners of the district, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, and Price Control Magistrates were present at the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the field performance of Price Control Magistrates should be monitored regularly and price lists should be displayed prominently to avoid inconvenience for consumers during purchases.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure the availability of food items at fixed prices and to take legal action without any discrimination in case of violation.