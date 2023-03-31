UrduPoint.com

Fine Of More Than Rs 2m Collected For Overpricing In March

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Fine of more than Rs 2m collected for overpricing in March

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, solid steps are being taken to stop hoarding and overpricing from the district during the holy month of Ramzan. The Price Control Magistrates are active in the field. From March 1 to March 31, Price Control Magistrates visited 22,528 shops to inspect the price and quality of food items. A fine of Rs 2,981,000 was imposed on the spot for overpricing and hoarding, FIRs were registered against 29 persons, 58 shops were sealed and 399 persons were arrested.

The Price Control Magistrates have been directed to ensure sale of that the food items are sold at a fixed price and the price lists are displayed in a prominent place so that the consumers do not face any problems.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are visiting the fruit and vegetable markets on daily basis to monitor the fruit and vegetable auctions in order to mitigate artificial inflation during Ramzan.

Related Topics

Fine Sale Bahawalpur Price March Market From

Recent Stories

Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new vid ..

Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new video

9 minutes ago
 SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s ju ..

SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s judgment to delay suo motu cases

18 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estat ..

Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estate transactions

19 minutes ago
 ‘Sometimes we should not ignore the facts,’ Ta ..

‘Sometimes we should not ignore the facts,’ Tarar urges SC to review decisio ..

30 minutes ago
 Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED2.2bn Frid ..

Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED2.2bn Friday

34 minutes ago
 UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s cong ..

UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s congratulations on new leadership ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.