Fine of more than Rs 2m collected for overpricing in March

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, solid steps are being taken to stop hoarding and overpricing from the district during the holy month of Ramzan. The Price Control Magistrates are active in the field. From March 1 to March 31, Price Control Magistrates visited 22,528 shops to inspect the price and quality of food items. A fine of Rs 2,981,000 was imposed on the spot for overpricing and hoarding, FIRs were registered against 29 persons, 58 shops were sealed and 399 persons were arrested.

The Price Control Magistrates have been directed to ensure sale of that the food items are sold at a fixed price and the price lists are displayed in a prominent place so that the consumers do not face any problems.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are visiting the fruit and vegetable markets on daily basis to monitor the fruit and vegetable auctions in order to mitigate artificial inflation during Ramzan.