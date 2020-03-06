Fine of Rs 0.3 million collected from overcharging shopkeepers in Bahawalpur

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1611 shops and markets on Friday and found irregularities at 112 shops

Fine of Rs 351,700 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.