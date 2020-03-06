UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Of Rs 0.3 Million Collected From Overcharging Shopkeepers In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:44 PM

Fine of Rs 0.3 million collected from overcharging shopkeepers in Bahawalpur

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1611 shops and markets on Friday and found irregularities at 112 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1611 shops and markets on Friday and found irregularities at 112 shops.

Fine of Rs 351,700 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur Price Market From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister reviews promotion of tourism ..

2 minutes ago

SNGPL resolves 6,000 low-gas pressure complaints i ..

2 minutes ago

SSC Exams: sale of pocket guides banned

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company holds clean & ..

2 minutes ago

China's Failure to Share Coronavirus Data Hampers ..

7 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis contributing towards economy

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.