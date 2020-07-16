UrduPoint.com
Fine Of Rs 114300 Imposed On 89 Shops Found Overcharging

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Fine of Rs 114300 imposed on 89 shops found overcharging

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1233 shops and markets on July 15 and July 16 and found irregularities at 87 places.

Fine of Rs 114300 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

