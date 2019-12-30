UrduPoint.com
Fine Of Rs 116300 Collected From Shopkeepers For Overcharging In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:56 PM

Fine of Rs 116300 collected from shopkeepers for overcharging in Bahawalpur

A crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway in the district to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway in the district to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets.

According to Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed, price Control Magistrates of the district visited 132 shops and markets and found irregularities at 28 shops.

A fine of Rs 116300 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

A police case was registered against three persons.

