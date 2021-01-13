Fine of Rs 137000 collected from 85 shops for overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 807 shops and markets on January 12 and January 13 and found irregularities at 85 places.

Fine of Rs. 137,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to protect the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.