UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Of Rs 137000 Collected From 85 Shops For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Fine of Rs 137000 collected from 85 shops for overcharging

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 807 shops and markets on January 12 and January 13 and found irregularities at 85 places.

Fine of Rs. 137,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to protect the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur Price January Market From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE continuing to achieve sustainable development: ..

1 minute ago

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan lau ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

2 hours ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

2 hours ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.