Fine Of Rs 225,000 Collected For Overpricing, Hoarding In 3 Days

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 07:56 PM

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, solid steps are being taken to remove hoarding and overpricing from the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, solid steps are being taken to remove hoarding and overpricing from the district.

Price control magistrates are active in the field. From March 1 to March 3, Price Control Magistrates visited 2,141 shops to inspect the price and quality of food items.

A fine of Rs 225,500 was imposed on the spot for overpricing and hoarding, FIRs were registered against 02 persons, 09 shops were sealed and 14 persons were arrested.

Price control magistrates are directed to ensure that the food items are sold at a fixed price and the price lists are displayed in a prominent place so that the consumers do not face any problems.

The Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are visiting the fruit and vegetable markets on daily basis to monitor the fruit and vegetable auctions in order to mitigate artificial inflation.

