Fine Of Rs. 249.7 Mn Imposed On Violators, 22,393 Reports Registered During Last Year: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has imposed fine of Rs. 249.7 million and registered 22393 reports over various violations including overcharging during last year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has imposed fine of Rs. 249.7 million and registered 22393 reports over various violations including overcharging during last year.

According to yearly performance report of food department, 41320 units were sealed while 211000 shopkeepers were issued notices for flouting orders of district administration.

Expressing satisfaction over performance of the department, Provincial Food Minister, Atif Khan has directed expediting efforts against overcharging of customers and said that uninterrupted supply of quality food items is among priorities of government. He urged department to work diligently and said that on one be allowed to endanger lives of people.

He said that government is tirelessly working to provide relief to people and provide them quality food items on affordable prices in holy month of Ramadan.

