Fine Of Rs 46000 Collected From 39 Shops For Overcharging In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:29 PM

Fine of Rs 46000 collected from 39 shops for overcharging in Bahawalpur

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 801 shops and markets Wednesday and found irregularities at 39 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 801 shops and markets Wednesday and found irregularities at 39 shops.

Fine of Rs 46000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

