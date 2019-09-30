UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Of Rs 4.71 Mln Imposed On Fertilizers, Pesticides Dealers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:04 PM

Fine of Rs 4.71 mln imposed on fertilizers, pesticides dealers

A total fine of Rs 4.71 million was imposed on manufacturers and dealers for preparing and selling spurious pesticides and fertilizers during the current year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A total fine of Rs 4.71 million was imposed on manufacturers and dealers for preparing and selling spurious pesticides and fertilizers during the current year.

As many as 59,000 kg/liters fertilizers/pesticides was seized and cases against 8 accused were got registered during the same period.

This was informed during the meeting of Divisional Task Force committee for Pesticides/Fertilizers which was presided over by Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti here on Monday.

Giving details, Director Agriculture Ch. Abdul Hameed said that during the monitoring of prices, the raiding teams checked 1526 dealers, of whom, 369 dealers were found involved in overpricing of fertilizers and pesticides.

A fine of Rs 2.139 million were imposed on the accused and cases were got registered against 51 violators.

While reviewing the performance of task force, the divisional Commissioner directed the officers concerned to expedite in taking departmental actions against the adulteration mafia of pesticides and fertilizers.

He said that the purpose of establishment of task force was to root out the menace of adulteration in pesticides and fertilizers.

The Commissioner directed the officers concerned to resolve the problems of farmers immediately and technical guidance be provided to the tillers for cultivating profitable crops and their nourishment.

Related Topics

Agriculture Fine Same Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Fully Restores Oil Production After D ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Top Abkhazian Dip ..

2 minutes ago

Mango exports increases by 42% in 2019

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry seeks extens ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai toStage Middle East’s First Interschool Es ..

49 minutes ago

Value of UAE’s food, beverage exports grew by 26 ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.