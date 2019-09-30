Fine of Rs 4.71 mln imposed on fertilizers, pesticides dealers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A total fine of Rs 4.71 million was imposed on manufacturers and dealers for preparing and selling spurious pesticides and fertilizers during the current year.

As many as 59,000 kg/liters fertilizers/pesticides was seized and cases against 8 accused were got registered during the same period.

This was informed during the meeting of Divisional Task Force committee for Pesticides/Fertilizers which was presided over by Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti here on Monday.

Giving details, Director Agriculture Ch. Abdul Hameed said that during the monitoring of prices, the raiding teams checked 1526 dealers, of whom, 369 dealers were found involved in overpricing of fertilizers and pesticides.

A fine of Rs 2.139 million were imposed on the accused and cases were got registered against 51 violators.

While reviewing the performance of task force, the divisional Commissioner directed the officers concerned to expedite in taking departmental actions against the adulteration mafia of pesticides and fertilizers.

He said that the purpose of establishment of task force was to root out the menace of adulteration in pesticides and fertilizers.

The Commissioner directed the officers concerned to resolve the problems of farmers immediately and technical guidance be provided to the tillers for cultivating profitable crops and their nourishment.