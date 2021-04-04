UrduPoint.com
Fine Of Rs 481,000 Imposed On Profiteers

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Fine of Rs 481,000 imposed on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates of the city district administration imposed Rs 481,000 fine on several shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to the city district administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 1237 points and found 198 violations while cases were also registered against 25 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the price control magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities to the people at government announced rates.

Meanwhile, Price Control Magistrate Asif Naeem Virk arrested two persons from Victoria Departmental Store Bahria Town over selling fruits and vegetates on high rates.

