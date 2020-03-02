UrduPoint.com
Fine Of Rs 51000 Collected From Overcharging Shopkeepers In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Fine of Rs 51000 collected from overcharging shopkeepers in Bahawalpur

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1105 shops and markets Monday and found irregularities at 35 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1105 shops and markets Monday and found irregularities at 35 shops. Fine of Rs 51000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

