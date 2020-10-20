Fine of Rs 51.8 mln collected during 10 months for overpricing, hoarding

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:29 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A fine of more than Rs 51.8 million was recovered from culprits involved in overpricing and hoarding in Bahawalpur Division during the last ten months.

According to Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, price Control Magistrates visited more than 419000 shops to check prices and hoarding.

As many as 204 police cases were filed and 409 people were arrested for overcharging and hoarding during this period. Commissioner said that there was no place for people who are exploiting masses through overcharging and hoarding of essential commodities.

He said that strict action has been initiated against such people. He said that people will be provided relief by ensuring the availability of essential items in markets at fixed prices. He said that 24 Sahulat Bazaars will get operational in the division for providing items at cheap prices.

