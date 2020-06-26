UrduPoint.com
Fine Of Rs 74000 Imposed On Violation Of COVID 19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :COVID 19 SOPs were implemented in the district in true letter and spirit through strict monitoring by Assistant Commissioners and Regional Transport Authority.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Assistant Commissioners of different tehsils of Bahawalpur district and Regional Transport Authority has visited various markets, business centres, buses, and wagons stand on June 24 and June 25 to check COVID 19 SOPs.

The violation was found at 51 of these places. Fine of Rs 74000 was collected from violators besides, five shops sealed, warning issued to five shopkeepers, and one vehicle impounded.

Pakistan

