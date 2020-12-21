UrduPoint.com
Fine Of Rs 76000 Collected From 47 Shops Involved In Overpricing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 354 shops and markets on December 19 and December 20 and found irregularities at 47 places.

Fine of Rs 76,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

