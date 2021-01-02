UrduPoint.com
Fine Of Rs 79800 Collected From 65 Shops For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Fine of Rs 79800 collected from 65 shops for overcharging

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 574 shops and markets on Saturday and found irregularities at 65 places. Fine of Rs 79,800 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overcharging and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

