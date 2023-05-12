Fine of Rs 89,500 imposed on 61 profiteers

Price Control Magistrates have handed down 61 shopkeepers with a total fine of Rs 89,500 on charge of profiteering and overcharging in different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours

A spokesman of the district administration said here on Friday that the price magistrates conducted surprise visits to various markets, eatery shops, hotels and restaurants in Faisalabad and found 61 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

�Therefore, a total fine of Rs 89,500 was imposed on them and warned that they would be send behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.