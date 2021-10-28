Fine on holding functions in parks without approval:PHA

UrduPoint.com

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) decided to take legal action against those who will arrange marriage functions, parties in parks without prior approval and submission of fee

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) decided to take legal action against those who will arrange marriage functions, parties in parks without prior approval and submission of fee.

This was stated by PHA Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema said here on Thursday She said that a committee was constituted in this regard which would monitor the functions held in parks.

She added that all town incharges were strictly directed to take measures for the protection of flowers and plants in the parks during functions.

Asima said people could contact a PHA helpline number 0316-7500808 for booking of parks and for recording their complaints.

