Fine Over Rs 1mln Imposed On 1300 Profiteers During Aug: DC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

The price control magistrates of the district have imposed fine over Rs one million on 1300 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates during the ongoing month

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates of the district have imposed fine over Rs one million on 1300 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates during the ongoing month.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Qureshi while presiding over a meeting held here on Friday to review performance of the price control magistrates of the district.

The deputy commissioner said that 14 profiteers have also been arrested during the separate raids including three from Lodhran, three from Kehrorpaka while eight from Dunyapur.

It was informed in the meeting that 21 price control magistrates have visited 21993 shops during the ongoing month.

He directed price control magistrates to continue crack down against profiteers in order to facilitate masses.

