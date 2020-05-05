Fine over Rs 3.1 mln imposed on 742 shopkeepers on overcharging

Special Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine over Rs 3.1 million in various bazaars and markets during the first ten days of Ramazan

FineFAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) -:Special price Control Magistrates have imposed fine over Rs 3.1 million in various bazaars and markets during the first ten days of Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said while talking to the newsmen, here on Tuesday.

He said that the Special Price Control Magistrates had been mobilized to check the prices of essential commodities in the open market.

He said that 14589 inspections were made in different markets and bazaars and 742 shopkeepers were found involved in receiving exorbitant rates of essential items from consumers.

He said that a control room was also operational at the DC office to register complaints against price-hike.