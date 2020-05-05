UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Over Rs 3.1 Mln Imposed On 742 Shopkeepers On Overcharging

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:35 PM

Fine over Rs 3.1 mln imposed on 742 shopkeepers on overcharging

Special Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine over Rs 3.1 million in various bazaars and markets during the first ten days of Ramazan

FineFAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) -:Special price Control Magistrates have imposed fine over Rs 3.1 million in various bazaars and markets during the first ten days of Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said while talking to the newsmen, here on Tuesday.

He said that the Special Price Control Magistrates had been mobilized to check the prices of essential commodities in the open market.

He said that 14589 inspections were made in different markets and bazaars and 742 shopkeepers were found involved in receiving exorbitant rates of essential items from consumers.

He said that a control room was also operational at the DC office to register complaints against price-hike.

Related Topics

Fine Price Muhammad Ali Market From Million

Recent Stories

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

23 minutes ago

India extends ban on visas to foreigners

38 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince reviews preparations for Emirat ..

53 minutes ago

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

1 hour ago

Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fas ..

1 hour ago

Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address fu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.