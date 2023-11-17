Open Menu

Fine Over Rs 3.36 Mln Imposed On Profiteers, Hoarders

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) District Administration Karachi South, in an ongoing price control campaign, imposed fines of Rs 3.365 million on profiteers and hoarders from November 1 to 16 for violation of officially notified rates of essential items of daily use.

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Captain (Rtd) Altaf Hussain Sario, teams comprised of Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and Price Checking Magistrates took action in 5 five subdivisions of the district, said a statement issued here on Friday.

According to the subdivision-wise overall report of actions against illegal profiteering and hoarding, a total of 362 cases were reported from all sub-divisions while 10 shops were sealed and 3 violators were arrested as well.

According to the overall report, most of the fines were imposed on grocery, meat and poultry shops and bakeries.

According to the report, 32 cases were reported in Sub-Division Civil Lines of South District and a fine of Rs.785,000 was imposed on illegal profiteers and hoarders. In Garden sub-division fines of Rs.507000 were imposed in 46 cases while in Saddar sub-division fines of Rs.759000 were imposed in 77 cases.

As many as 98 cases were reported from Aram Bagh sub-division and fines of Rs.761000 were imposed while the highest number of cases was reported from Liyari division where fines of Rs.553000 were imposed in 109 cases, the statement said.

