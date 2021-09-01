Fine Rs 10 m imposed on profiteers in Multan Division during August

Divisional administration on Wednesday imposed fine of Rs 10 million on profiteers in a special campaign during August

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Divisional administration on Wednesday imposed fine of Rs 10 million on profiteers in a special campaign during August.

According to official sources, as many as 131 price control magistrates in Multan Division, conducted 87954 raids to control artificial inflation. They managed to arrest 313 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering.

Similarly, 202 cases were also registered against the hoarders and profiteers. The administration received 109 complaints on "Qeemat" Application and 100 complaints were registered.

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed officials to tighten noose around profiteers. Hoarders and profiteers must be held accountable, said Commissioner.

He remarked that strict action would be taken against the elements, found involve in hoarding of sugar and flour. The Punjab government was pursuing zero-tolerance policy against the persons responsible for the undue price hikes. Irshad Ahmed also warned officials and directed them to improve their performance.