Fine Rs 20,000 imposed on petrol pump owner

Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu Zeeshan Nadeem imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on a petrol pump for selling diesel on high rates here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu Zeeshan Nadeem imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on a petrol pump for selling diesel on high rates here on Thursday.

Taking action on repeated public complaints, AC Mian Channu raided at Al-Iftikhar Petroleum Service situated at chak No 114/15-L and checked rates of the petrol and diesel.

The officer imposed fine Rs 20,000 on the petrol pump owners for selling diesel on high rates.

Speaking on the occasion, AC said that strict legal action would be taken against petrol pumps involved in selling petrol and diesel on high rates.

He said that he would conduct surprise visits to the petrol pumps to check rates.