Fine Rs 3.3 M Imposed On 789 Profiteers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) District administration imposed fine over Rs 3.3 millions on 789 shopkeepers involved in overcharging during month of June.
According to official sources, a total of 28 price control magistrates inspected 43,337 shops and found involved 789 shopkeepers involved in selling commodities against exorbitant prices.
Similarly, FIRs were registered against 20 shopkeepers and 17 shops were sealed during the campaign to discourage artificial inflation.
According to deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali, strict action will be initiated against the shopkeepers for artificial inflation.
Such persons will be sent behind the bar.
