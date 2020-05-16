Fine Rs 4.8 mln imposed on 1180 profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) -:Special Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine of Rs 4.8 million on 1180 shopkeepers involved in profiteering during the month of Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali here on Friday said that Special Price Control Magistrates were mobilized in the city to control prices of edibles in the open market.

He said that Price Control Magistrates held 27634 inspections in different markets and bazaars.

DC said that about 1180 shopkeepers were found involved in selling essential items on exorbitant prices.

He said that control room was also working in DC Office to receive peoples complaints against price hike.