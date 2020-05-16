UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Rs 4.8 Mln Imposed On 1180 Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:02 AM

Fine Rs 4.8 mln imposed on 1180 profiteers

Special Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine of Rs 4.8 million on 1180 shopkeepers involved in profiteering during the month of Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) -:Special Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine of Rs 4.8 million on 1180 shopkeepers involved in profiteering during the month of Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali here on Friday said that Special Price Control Magistrates were mobilized in the city to control prices of edibles in the open market.

He said that Price Control Magistrates held 27634 inspections in different markets and bazaars.

DC said that about 1180 shopkeepers were found involved in selling essential items on exorbitant prices.

He said that control room was also working in DC Office to receive peoples complaints against price hike.

Related Topics

Fine Price Muhammad Ali Market Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

6 minutes ago

Israelis stranded in Morocco by coronavirus reach ..

4 minutes ago

WHO to Launch Platform for Sharing Data on Tools t ..

4 minutes ago

Centre to play its full part for uplift of Sindh: ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 gamblers

4 minutes ago

Police smashed organised gang of drug peddlers

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.