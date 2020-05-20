Fine Rs 64000 Imposed On Profiteers In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:48 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 64,000 on 56 profiteers, here on Wednesday.
They visited various bazaars and markets and checked prices of essential items and found 56 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.
The magistrates imposed fine on the spot.