Fine Rs 64000 imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 64,000 on 56 profiteers, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 64,000 on 56 profiteers, here on Wednesday.

They visited various bazaars and markets and checked prices of essential items and found 56 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

The magistrates imposed fine on the spot.