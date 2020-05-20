UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Rs 64000 Imposed On Profiteers In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:48 PM

Fine Rs 64000 imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 64,000 on 56 profiteers, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 64,000 on 56 profiteers, here on Wednesday.

They visited various bazaars and markets and checked prices of essential items and found 56 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

The magistrates imposed fine on the spot.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

6 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

21 minutes ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

21 minutes ago

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.