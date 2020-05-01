Fine Rs 68000 imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine Rs 68,000 on profiteers in the various markets here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates have imposed fine Rs 68,000 on profiteers in the various markets here on Friday.

Official sources said that the magistrates held 1237 inspections and checked the prices of fruits, vegetables and essential items and found 62 shopkeepers overcharging from consumers.

The teams imposed on the spot fine on profiteers and warned several others.