Fine slapped on 35 PSVs, 45 impounded for violation of SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has challaned 35 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) while impounded 45 over violation and non implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in the wake of corona virus pandemic on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has challaned 35 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) while impounded 45 over violation and non implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in the wake of corona virus pandemic on Saturday.

During the visit in different areas of the city secretary RTA along with Police conducted raids at different routes of the city and inspect the implementation of SOPs and imposed fine amounting to Rs. 56,500 on 35 Violators while 45 vehicles were also impounded.

Secretary RTA has requested the citizens and transporters to ensure co-operation with the district administration so that to outbreak of corona and it would only be possible with the cooperation and support of the general public.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he said.