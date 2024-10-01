Fine To Be Imposed Over Burning Crop Residues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Environment Protection department has warned the farmers to avoid burning residues of their crops, otherwise, heavy fine would be imposed in case of violation.
A spokesman of the department said here on Tuesday that burning crop residues causes smog in the winter in addition to inflicting irreparable damage to the organic matter of soil.
He said that agriculture and health experts are also of the view the burning of crop residues would severely affect the productivity in addition to causing environmental pollution and various diseases to the human beings.
Therefore, the farmers are advised to avoid burning of residues of their crops as it is also prohibited under the law. If someone violates the rules and burn their crop residues, he would be imposed a fine from Rs.15000 to Rs.400,000, he added.
