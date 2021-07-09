UrduPoint.com
Fines Enhanced Significantly To Contain Road Mishaps In KP

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Traffic Police department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a new formula under which the amount of fine over some traffic rules violation has been enhanced from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000 to contain the increasing number of road mishaps.

According to the notification issued here on Friday, to bring down the ratio of road mishaps a fine of Rs 1000 has been fixed for violating traffic signals and over speeding.

The motorcyclists with no front light of the two wheelers would face a fine of Rs 500 while motorists would face a fine of Rs 1000 for the same violation.

A fine of Rs 1000 has been approved for failing to fasten the seat belts.

The notification further said that a motorcyclist going on one way would face a fine of Rs 600 while a light vehicle would be fined Rs 2000 in the same case.A driver without valid driving license would face a fine up to Rs 1500.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Traffic Police has enhanced the amount of fine on underage drivers.

In this regard,the Traffic Police had recommended a fine of Rs 2000 but the KP government approved a fine of Rs 5000 on underage drivers to stop road mishaps.

