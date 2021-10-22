UrduPoint.com

Fines Imposed On 13 Petrol Pump Owners

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:33 PM

Fines imposed on 13 petrol pump owners

Heavy fine was imposed on the owners of three petrol pumps for selling fuel at high prices and low quantity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Heavy fine was imposed on the owners of three petrol pumps for selling fuel at high prices and low quantity.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Anam Ali Khan inspected 13 petrol pumps in the area of his jurisdiction and checked gauges and per-litre prices of diesel and petrol.

The AC imposed Rs 5,15,000 on the owners of 13 petrol pumps for selling petrol at high prices.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Pasrur

Recent Stories

Price of chicken, pulses, other food items go down ..

Price of chicken, pulses, other food items go down

57 seconds ago
 Commissioner stresses officers to provide better s ..

Commissioner stresses officers to provide better services to people

1 minute ago
 Spain Arrests Polish Criminals Accused of $256Mln ..

Spain Arrests Polish Criminals Accused of $256Mln Fraud - Police

1 minute ago
 Resolution of sewerage problems, top priority of g ..

Resolution of sewerage problems, top priority of govt: Parliamentary Secretary

3 minutes ago
 CDA to plant 12000 fruit saplings at Pak Secretari ..

CDA to plant 12000 fruit saplings at Pak Secretariat : Ali Nawaz

3 minutes ago
 Parliamentary committee on CPEC delegation visits ..

Parliamentary committee on CPEC delegation visits OLMT depot

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.