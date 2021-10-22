Fines imposed on 13 petrol pump owners

Heavy fine was imposed on the owners of three petrol pumps for selling fuel at high prices and low quantity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Heavy fine was imposed on the owners of three petrol pumps for selling fuel at high prices and low quantity.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Anam Ali Khan inspected 13 petrol pumps in the area of his jurisdiction and checked gauges and per-litre prices of diesel and petrol.

The AC imposed Rs 5,15,000 on the owners of 13 petrol pumps for selling petrol at high prices.