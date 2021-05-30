Fines imposed on 15022 persons for violating traffic rules

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police while sharing performance reports of three months here Sunday imposed fines on 15022 persons for violating traffic rules in provincial capital.

Taking action on the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat, crack down launched on violators of traffic rules in different areas of Peshawar.

The Spokesperson of traffic police said that 15022 persons were fined for violating traffic rules especially not fastening seat belt.

Chief Traffic Officer said that strict action will be taken against violators and no one would be spared.