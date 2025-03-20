Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging on essential goods

A total of 32 shopkeepers were fined 27,000 rupees for overcharging customers on essential goods in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A total of 32 shopkeepers were fined 27,000 rupees for overcharging customers on essential goods in Hyderabad.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto and Mukhtiarkar Jawad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in the city and fined 7 shopkeepers a total of 5,000 rupees for charging prices above the prescribed rates.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch, Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badarani and Assistant Mukhtiarkar Asadullah Junejo imposed fines of 11,500 rupees on 11 shopkeepers in taluka Latifabad.

Additionally, 9 shopkeepers in taluka Qasimabad were fined 8,000 rupees, and 5 shopkeepers in taluka Rural were fined 2,500 rupees during similar actions.