Fines Imposed On 58,574 Persons For Violating Corona SOPs: CTO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Fines imposed on 58,574 persons for violating Corona SOPs: CTO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat Sunday imposed fine on 58,574 persons for violating Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in metropolis.

CTO Abbas Majeed Marwat said that crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs were carried out on the directions of Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and Chief Capital City Police Abbas Ahsan.

Abbas Majeed Marwat said that District Administration Peshawar and City Traffic Police started jointly crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs to prevent the spread of corona pandemic.

He said that use of masks in public transport and bus terminals was being ensured while distribution of masks among citizens was also underway.

He directed Traffic wardens to follow Corona SOPs and create awareness among people in this regard.

Chief Traffic Officer said that strict action will be taken against violators of Corona SOPs as per law.

