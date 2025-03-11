Open Menu

Fines Imposed On 59 Traders For Overcharging During Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Fines Imposed on 59 Traders for overcharging during Ramazan

A total of 59 traders were fined a sum of 50,500 rupees for overcharging and profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan In district Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A total of 59 traders were fined a sum of 50,500 rupees for overcharging and profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan In district Hyderabad.

Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, assistant commissioner taluka city taluka Baber Saleh Rahpoto and mukhtiarKar Jawad Patoli carried out surprise visits to various markets in the city. During these visits, 12 shopkeepers were fined 15,000 rupees for charging prices higher than the prescribed rates.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch, mukhtiarKar Ali Sher Badrani and assistant mukhtiarKar Asadullah Junejo during their inspections of local markets, imposed fines amounting to 13,500 rupees on 9 traders.

Additionally, in various areas of Qasimabad, fines totaling 17,000 rupees were collected from 22 shopkeepers, while during operations in rural taluka, 5,000 rupees in fines were imposed on 16 traders involved in profiteering.

Furthermore, authorities continue to monitor the fruit and vegetable auctions at the local sabzi mandi to ensure that the public receives maximum relief during the blessed month of Ramazan.

Recent Stories

Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social co ..

Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social cohesion and inclusive democracy

6 minutes ago
 ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's b ..

ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's bail plea

6 minutes ago
 Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express i ..

Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 F-9 harassment case: court grants bail to accused

F-9 harassment case: court grants bail to accused

6 minutes ago
 Govt's economic policies yielding positive results ..

Govt's economic policies yielding positive results: Huzaifa Rehman

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP securi ..

Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP security challenges

12 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for ..

Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medic ..

12 minutes ago
 Fines Imposed on 59 Traders for overcharging durin ..

Fines Imposed on 59 Traders for overcharging during Ramazan

6 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi’s petition for deta ..

LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi’s petition for details of cases

6 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses medical colleges' fee struct ..

Senate body discusses medical colleges' fee structures

6 minutes ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assur ..

Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assures transparency in BISP paymen ..

15 minutes ago
 APP staffer’s nephew shot dead

APP staffer’s nephew shot dead

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan