Fines Imposed On 59 Traders For Overcharging During Ramazan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A total of 59 traders were fined a sum of 50,500 rupees for overcharging and profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan In district Hyderabad.
Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, assistant commissioner taluka city taluka Baber Saleh Rahpoto and mukhtiarKar Jawad Patoli carried out surprise visits to various markets in the city. During these visits, 12 shopkeepers were fined 15,000 rupees for charging prices higher than the prescribed rates.
Meanwhile, assistant commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch, mukhtiarKar Ali Sher Badrani and assistant mukhtiarKar Asadullah Junejo during their inspections of local markets, imposed fines amounting to 13,500 rupees on 9 traders.
Additionally, in various areas of Qasimabad, fines totaling 17,000 rupees were collected from 22 shopkeepers, while during operations in rural taluka, 5,000 rupees in fines were imposed on 16 traders involved in profiteering.
Furthermore, authorities continue to monitor the fruit and vegetable auctions at the local sabzi mandi to ensure that the public receives maximum relief during the blessed month of Ramazan.
