Fines imposed on hotels for Corona SOPs violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on Thursday launched a campaign to check violations of Covid-19, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and imposed fines amounting to Rs 25,000.

The drive was initiated on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali, informed spokesman district administration, adding, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Waqas Sikandari conducted the crackdown.

He informed that the traders and the residents had also been advised to get vaccinated from their nearest centers at the earliest.

He said raids would continue and action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

He informed that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of corona virus.

The DC urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona as implementation of SOPs was inevitable to control spread of the virus.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said adding, the new Covid variant was the fastest, and most formidable version of the corona virus that causes Covid-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.

He informed that the administration had accelerated its ongoing operation to ensure implementation of SOPs and conducting raids in entire district.

