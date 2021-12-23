UrduPoint.com

Fines Imposed On Hotels For Corona SOPs Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:00 PM

Fines imposed on hotels for Corona SOPs violations

Rawalpindi District Administration on Thursday launched a campaign to check violations of Covid-19, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and imposed fines amounting to Rs 25,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on Thursday launched a campaign to check violations of Covid-19, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and imposed fines amounting to Rs 25,000.

The drive was initiated on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali, informed spokesman district administration, adding, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Waqas Sikandari conducted the crackdown.

He informed that the traders and the residents had also been advised to get vaccinated from their nearest centers at the earliest.

He said raids would continue and action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

He informed that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of corona virus.

The DC urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona as implementation of SOPs was inevitable to control spread of the virus.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said adding, the new Covid variant was the fastest, and most formidable version of the corona virus that causes Covid-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.

He informed that the administration had accelerated its ongoing operation to ensure implementation of SOPs and conducting raids in entire district.

/395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali All From Government

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

38 minutes ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.