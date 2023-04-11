Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Fines Imposed On Ramazan Ordinance Violators

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Fines imposed on Ramazan ordinance violators

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed fines on profiteers and hotel owners who violated Ramazan ordinances.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar checked DC counters in vegetable/fruit shops and shopping malls in various areas and imposed fine amounting to Rs.

125,000 for overcharging and not displaying rate list.

AC Sialkot also imposed a fine of Rs. 80,000 on hotel owners who provided services at day time to customers in violation of Ramazan Ordinance.

Related Topics

Hotel Fine Sialkot

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.