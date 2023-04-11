Fines imposed on Ramazan ordinance violators

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed fines on profiteers and hotel owners who violated Ramazan ordinances.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar checked DC counters in vegetable/fruit shops and shopping malls in various areas and imposed fine amounting to Rs.

125,000 for overcharging and not displaying rate list.

AC Sialkot also imposed a fine of Rs. 80,000 on hotel owners who provided services at day time to customers in violation of Ramazan Ordinance.