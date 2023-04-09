Close
Fines Imposed On Shopkeepers For Selling Food Items At Exorbitant Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Fines imposed on shopkeepers for selling food items at exorbitant prices

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :On the orders of the Deputy Commissioner and the instructions of the Assistant Commissioner, actions are being taken against the wholesalers and shopkeepers in Hazro on Sunday, Naib Tehsildar Hazro Aamir Mehmood imposed fines on the traders who sell food items at a rate higher than the official rate.

To provide relief to the public in the month of Ramazan and to control the profiteering in the market, Naib Tehsildar along with his team raided vegetable, fruit and other food shops in Hazro city and fined the shopkeepers on the spot for selling the edibles at higher prices than the government rates.

AC Hazro Kamran Ashraf said that strict legal action would be taken against traders or shopkeepers who sell items at higher prices.

