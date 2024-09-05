Fines imposed on various food outlets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fines and discarded various

food items over rules violation in the district.

According to a press release issued by PFA office, the authority checked different eatery

points and imposed fines of Rs 1.

3 million on multiple outlets.

Meanwhile, the team checked milk carrying vehicles at entry points of the city and

imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 on three milk suppliers over adulteration.

Separately, the team also wasted 460 liters of milk,30-kg tea leaves,15 liters expired

beverages and a huge quantity of expired spices.