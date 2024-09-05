Fines Imposed On Various Food Outlets
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fines and discarded various
food items over rules violation in the district.
According to a press release issued by PFA office, the authority checked different eatery
points and imposed fines of Rs 1.
3 million on multiple outlets.
Meanwhile, the team checked milk carrying vehicles at entry points of the city and
imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 on three milk suppliers over adulteration.
Separately, the team also wasted 460 liters of milk,30-kg tea leaves,15 liters expired
beverages and a huge quantity of expired spices.
Recent Stories
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awards death sentence to six in murder case30 seconds ago
-
Man killed on road32 seconds ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast35 seconds ago
-
498 POs arrested in August38 seconds ago
-
Three constables suspended over negligence11 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in roof collapse11 minutes ago
-
"National Defence & Air Force Days Cycle Race" on Sept 811 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA warns all principal accounting officers to take house serious21 minutes ago
-
RDA enforcement squad removes encroachments from different areas30 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest 4 suspects involved in multiple street crimes, injuring citizens40 minutes ago
-
Two police constables arrested over corruption40 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 4.4 kg drugs in four operations40 minutes ago