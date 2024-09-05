Open Menu

Fines Imposed On Various Food Outlets

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Fines imposed on various food outlets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fines and discarded various

food items over rules violation in the district.

According to a press release issued by PFA office, the authority checked different eatery

points and imposed fines of Rs 1.

3 million on multiple outlets.

Meanwhile, the team checked milk carrying vehicles at entry points of the city and

imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 on three milk suppliers over adulteration.

Separately, the team also wasted 460 liters of milk,30-kg tea leaves,15 liters expired

beverages and a huge quantity of expired spices.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles Million

Recent Stories

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

30 minutes ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

5 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

17 hours ago
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

17 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

17 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

17 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

17 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

17 hours ago
 IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan