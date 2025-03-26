Open Menu

Fines Imposed On Violating Traffic Rules On Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A joint operation was carried out for checking vehicles on motorway along with motorway police in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts ahead of Eid ul-Fitr.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Asad Zaamin, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain Ul Abideen Memon and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghaznfar Ali Qadri.

The operation took place from 8 PM to 2:30 AM, during which 52 vehicles were inspected. A total of 42,000 rupees as fines were imposed on those violating traffic rules. Additionally, 116,000 rupees collected as excess fare from passengers was refunded to them.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, this action was part of a crackdown on vehicles charging extra fare from passengers on the eve of Eid ul-Fitr.

