Fines imposed over adulteration:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority on Wednesday imposed fines on various food outlets over adulteration during inspection of food points in district Mianwali in a week.

According to a press release issued by PFA office, the PFA team imposed a fine of Rs 126,500 on various shops over violation of Standard Operating Procedures of Punjab Food Authority.

The team also discarded 5-kg biscuits,14-kg spices,57-litres beverages,5-kg prohibited salt,10-kg fruit,5-kg tea leaflets,21 litres oil on the spot over adulteration.