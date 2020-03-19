UrduPoint.com
Fines Imposed Over The Violation Of Price Control Act To Shopkeepers

Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:51 PM

Fines imposed over the violation of Price control Act to shopkeepers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):The Assistant Commissioner Umer Daraz Gondal has imposed hefty fines to various shopkeepers on violation of Price Control Act in city on Thursday.

According to authorities, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, AC Umer Daraz has visited various shops and markets and found irregularities at 40 shops.

A sum of Rs.1,20,000 was collected on the spot from the shopkeepers found guilty of violations, including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Assistant Commissioner Umer Daraz the crackdown on overcharging and hoarding would continue in Sargodha district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring price control in the markets.

