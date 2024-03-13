Open Menu

Fines Of 1.9 Million Imposed On 207 Illegal Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Fines of 1.9 million imposed on 207 illegal profiteers

The Divisional Administration has expedited a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders in Karachi and 207 shopkeepers and vendors were fined over 1.9 million rupees for overpricing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Divisional Administration has expedited a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders in Karachi and 207 shopkeepers and vendors were fined over 1.9 million rupees for overpricing.

According to a press release issued from the Commissioner's office, all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) paid surprise visits to markets and bazaars to ensure the implementation of government-fixed prices of the essential commodities.

The Revenue Officers of the 7 districts imposed fines of over Rs 1.

9 million against 207 profiteers for charging higher rates of the essential items on the second day of the fasting.

Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput has instructed all DCs to ensure the implementation of prices during Ramazan and provide relief to the common men.

Strict action should be taken against hoarders and profiteers and heavy fines be imposed so that people could be provided relief, the commissioner ordered.

He asked that the coordinated efforts were needed to stop profiteers from overpricing during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Karachi Market All From Million

Recent Stories

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate d ..

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan adv ..

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocates for inclusive e-bike sc ..

2 minutes ago
 AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird p ..

AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed

2 minutes ago
 Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firi ..

Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firing

2 minutes ago
 Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sa ..

Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sales growth

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of ..

Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons

9 minutes ago
LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of cons ..

LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints

9 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qure ..

IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi

9 minutes ago
 Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines durin ..

Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit

9 minutes ago
 No compromise on implementation of price control m ..

No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to march toward shared development ..

Pakistan, China to march toward shared development, prosperity: PM

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'd ..

Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan