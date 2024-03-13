Fines of 1.9 million imposed on 207 illegal profiteers

The Divisional Administration has expedited a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders in Karachi and 207 shopkeepers and vendors were fined over 1.9 million rupees for overpricing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Divisional Administration has expedited a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders in Karachi and 207 shopkeepers and vendors were fined over 1.9 million rupees for overpricing.

According to a press release issued from the Commissioner's office, all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) paid surprise visits to markets and bazaars to ensure the implementation of government-fixed prices of the essential commodities.

The Revenue Officers of the 7 districts imposed fines of over Rs 1.

9 million against 207 profiteers for charging higher rates of the essential items on the second day of the fasting.

Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput has instructed all DCs to ensure the implementation of prices during Ramazan and provide relief to the common men.

Strict action should be taken against hoarders and profiteers and heavy fines be imposed so that people could be provided relief, the commissioner ordered.

He asked that the coordinated efforts were needed to stop profiteers from overpricing during the Holy month of Ramazan.