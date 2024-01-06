Fines of more than Rs 0.5 mln collected in first 6 days of January

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown is underway against overpricing and hoarding to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown is underway against overpricing and hoarding to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are active in the field.

Price Control Magistrates are regularly visiting the fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables.

The price control magistrates are keeping track of the prices of essential food items in the markets. From January 1 to January 6, they visited 7454 shops, carts, and other business points. A fine of Rs 584000 was imposed on the spot for the violations.

As many as 10 shops were sealed,39 shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging and cases were registered against 3 shopkeepers.