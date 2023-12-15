Open Menu

Fines Of Rs.0.376 Million Imposed On 78 Illegal Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 06:48 PM

The city administration, during ongoing campaign against overpricing, imposed fines of Rs.376,000 on 78 illegal profiteers on Friday for violating notified rates of essential commodities

On the directives of Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, the campaign against illegal profiteers and hoarders has been further accelerated to ensure implementation on rates of essential items of daily use notified by the administration, said a statement issued here.

Assistant commissioners of different towns and sub-divisions of Karachi visited various markets to check prices of items of daily use and inspected retail and whole-sell shops of grocery, meat, milk, poultry, vegetables and fruits.

According to the district wise reports submitted to the commissioner's office, fines of Rs.216,500 were imposed on 42 illegal profiteers in district South. Fines amounting to Rs.25,000 were imposed on 8 profiteers in district East while fines of Rs.28,000 were imposed on 9 shopkeepers in district West.

In district Central fines of Rs.40,000 were imposed on three illegal profiteers, in district Malir fines of Rs.15,000 were imposed on seven profiteers, in district Korangi four shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined with Rs.28,000 and in district Keamari five profiteers were fined Rs.24,000.

