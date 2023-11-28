Fines of Rs.0.5 million imposed on 98 illegal profiteers

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 10:41 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) During ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering and hoarding, the city administration, Tuesday, imposed fines of Rs.508,000 on 98 shopkeepers and vendors found involved in overpricing of essential items.

The Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, vowed to continue the campaign against illegal profiteers and hoarders and directed officers concerned to ensure the availability of essential items of daily use at official rates to citizens, said a statement issued here.

In various actions in different areas of Karachi, fines of Rs.138,000 were imposed on 21 grocery stores, penalties amounting to Rs.

116,000 were imposed on 18 poultry shops and 14 meat sellers were fined with Rs.31,000.

According to the district-wise details, fines of Rs.79,000 were collected from 13 illegal profiteers in district South. Fines amounting to Rs.60,500 were imposed on 10 profiteers District East while fines of Rs.36,500 were imposed on 16 shopkeepers in District West.

In district Central fines of Rs.186,000 were imposed on 17 illegal profiteers, in district Malir 25 shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined Rs.18,000 and in District Korangi fines of Rs.107,000 were imposed on 8 shopkeepers while in district Keamari 9 profiteers were fined Rs 21500.

