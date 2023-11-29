Fines of Rs.0.6 million imposed on 87 illegal profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) During the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering and hoarding, the city administration imposed fines of Rs.602000 on 87 shopkeepers and vendors found involved in overpricing of essential items.

On directives of Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, the campaign against illegal profiteers and hoarders has been further accelerated to ensure implementation on rates of essential items of daily use notified by the administration, said a statement issued here.

Assistant commissioners of different towns and sub-divisions of Karachi visited various markets to check prices of items of daily use and inspected shops of groceries, meat, milk, poultry, vegetables, and fruits.

According to the district-wide reports submitted to the commissioner's office, fines of Rs.83000 were collected from 13 illegal profiteers in district South. Fines amounting to Rs.195000 were imposed on 9 profiteers in district East while fines of Rs.33000 were imposed on 13 shopkeepers in district West.

In district Central fines of Rs.155000 were imposed on 6 illegal profiteers, in district Malir 34 shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined with Rs.26000 and in district Korangi fines of Rs.100000 were imposed on 6 shopkeepers while in district Keamari 6 profiteers were fined Rs.10000.